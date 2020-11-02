Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT opened at $157.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $171.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cfra raised shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.11.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,111. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

