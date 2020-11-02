Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CATB. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:CATB opened at $1.34 on Monday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 41.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.