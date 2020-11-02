Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CWST opened at $53.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,727. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.