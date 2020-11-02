Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €102.25 ($120.29).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €110.90 ($130.47) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a 12-month low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 12-month high of €123.90 ($145.76). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €109.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €95.64.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.