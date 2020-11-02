Cargojet (CJT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Cargojet to post earnings of C$0.89 per share for the quarter.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.93 million.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$218.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$204.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$163.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.86. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$67.87 and a 1 year high of C$236.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CJT shares. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$191.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$233.64.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

