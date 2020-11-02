Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $45.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

