Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.0924

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $2.88 billion and approximately $717.64 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0924 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinbe, HitBTC and ZB.COM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00016961 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00022397 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003297 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00014661 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00043637 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000295 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Coinbe, Indodax, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Bitbns, DragonEX, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Binance, Bithumb, ABCC, Cryptopia, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, OKEx, Coinnest, Cryptohub, Altcoin Trader, Huobi, Upbit and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

