Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives $30.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,220 shares in the company, valued at $15,251,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 101,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 67,954 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 334,015 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 110,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.69. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $26.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

