Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives $30.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.
In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,220 shares in the company, valued at $15,251,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.69. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $26.67.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.
