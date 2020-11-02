Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$2.10

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$1.80 to C$2.10 in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.69.

Get Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) alerts:

CS stock opened at C$1.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67. The company has a market cap of $672.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.02. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$1.77.

In other Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$52,907.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,678.88.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.