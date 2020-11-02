Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,464 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 768.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 599,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 892,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,890,000 after buying an additional 527,235 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,665,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,220,000 after acquiring an additional 462,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,942,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,554,000 after acquiring an additional 358,980 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $73.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,579 shares of company stock worth $6,305,315 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

