Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 15.13%.

NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $10.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.26. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

CBNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.