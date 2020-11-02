Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 15.13%.

NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $10.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.26. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CBNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

