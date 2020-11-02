Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. Canon has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

