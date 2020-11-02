CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Down 23.4% in October

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CPMD opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.68. CannaPharmaRX has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CannaPharmaRX, Inc acquires and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

