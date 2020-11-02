Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Cango had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CANG shares. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

CANG stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Cango has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $825.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

