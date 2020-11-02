Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB set a C$37.50 target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.75.

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$31.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.07. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52-week low of C$25.25 and a 52-week high of C$42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.15.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$740.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.0999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

