Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CU has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB set a C$37.50 target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.75.

TSE:CU opened at C$31.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.07. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 1-year low of C$25.25 and a 1-year high of C$42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$740.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

About Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

