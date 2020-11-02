Canaccord Genuity Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $225.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.00.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $191.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -133.07, a P/E/G ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $216.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 22.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

