BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.00 EPS.

BWXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $55.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $470,032. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.