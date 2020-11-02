Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $37.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $30.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 542,277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 83,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 701,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.