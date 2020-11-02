Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

