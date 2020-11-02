Brokerages Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) PT at $20.29

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Gap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Gap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Gap by 322.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,682 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in The Gap during the 2nd quarter worth $37,860,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Gap by 32,207.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,574,000 after buying an additional 1,862,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after buying an additional 1,591,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 30.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,876,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The Gap has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Gap will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

