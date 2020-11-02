Brokerages Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target at $24.10

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 6.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Steven Madden by 17.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $342.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

