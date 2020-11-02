Brokerages Set Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target at $24.63

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 435,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 266,839 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

