Brokerages Set Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Price Target at $123.77

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPHI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NYSE IPHI opened at $139.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.62 and a 200 day moving average of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Inphi has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $143.64.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Inphi will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,259 shares in the company, valued at $29,493,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $1,313,228.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,080,573.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,643. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the third quarter worth $2,551,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inphi by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Inphi by 29.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the third quarter worth about $13,915,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

