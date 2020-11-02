Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) PT at C$6.77

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$6.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.66 and a 52-week high of C$6.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -3.88.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$289.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

