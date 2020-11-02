Brokerages Set Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Target Price at $4.76

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.76.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 67.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 24.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 139,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

FLMN opened at $1.84 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $158.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.