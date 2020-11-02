Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Target Price at $34.58

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 39,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 142.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 173,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 180,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 193,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,503 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $222,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.