Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.33-5.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.574-4.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.Broadridge Financial Solutions also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.33-5.53 EPS.

Shares of BR stock opened at $137.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.02 and its 200 day moving average is $128.22. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $146.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.67.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,721,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $5,932,429.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,814,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,677 shares of company stock worth $32,420,935. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

