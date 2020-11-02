Breedon Group plc (BREE.L)’s (BREE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BREE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 85.75 ($1.12).

BREE stock opened at GBX 70.60 ($0.92) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. Breedon Group plc has a one year low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 101.50 ($1.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 37.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.31.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

