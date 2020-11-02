Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) released its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 2.30. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial cut Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.65.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $516,929.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,570 shares of company stock worth $5,958,773. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

