Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-9% to $7.99-8.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.83 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.75 EPS.

BAH opened at $78.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.