Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,111,000 after buying an additional 71,973 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 49.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 88,657 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 240.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 130.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $78.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Truist Financial cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

