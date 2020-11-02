BMO Capital Markets Trims Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Target Price to C$6.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Firstegy raised Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CSFB lowered Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.89.

TSE CVE opened at C$4.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of -3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$13.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

