BMO Capital Markets Raises C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $87.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHRW. TheStreet upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

