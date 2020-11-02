BMO Capital Markets Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$40.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AP.UN. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$32.31 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$31.49 and a 1 year high of C$60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.68. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.