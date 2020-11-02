BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

BKCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

