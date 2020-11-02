Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.45 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00003402 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Indodax, Bithumb and Exrates. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $84.33 million and $713,127.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002796 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000339 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000554 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00027448 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Crex24, Indodax, CoinBene, OKEx, YoBit, HitBTC, Gate.io, Exrates, Coinnest, Huobi, BtcTrade.im, BigONE and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.