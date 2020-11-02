Bitcoin Cash Market Capitalization Tops $4.80 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $258.82 or 0.01947423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cobinhood, BiteBTC and Bitfinex. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.80 billion and $2.39 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13,290.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.94 or 0.00571393 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000532 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,561,319 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

