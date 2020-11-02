Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Acquires 3,955 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,116,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $98,737,000 after purchasing an additional 110,385 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 138,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $35.90 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

