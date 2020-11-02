BigUp Hits Market Capitalization of $1,765.00 (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, BigUp has traded 89.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BigUp has a market cap of $1,765.00 and $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BigUp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BigUp alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003297 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About BigUp

BigUp (CRYPTO:BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing . The official website for BigUp is bigup.club

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BigUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.