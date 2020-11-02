BigSur Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PEP stock opened at $133.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average of $134.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.
