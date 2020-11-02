BigSur Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $133.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average of $134.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

