BigSur Wealth Management LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Shares of PEP opened at $133.29 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average of $134.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.