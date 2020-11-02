Bidesk Achieves Market Cap of $557,995.41 (BDK)

Bidesk (CURRENCY:BDK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Bidesk has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Bidesk token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bidesk has a total market cap of $557,995.41 and $73,278.00 worth of Bidesk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00082783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00213958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00030532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.01209249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000578 BTC.

About Bidesk

Bidesk’s total supply is 99,977,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,977,478 tokens. The official message board for Bidesk is bidesk.zendesk.com/hc . Bidesk’s official website is www.bidesk.com

Bidesk Token Trading

Bidesk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bidesk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bidesk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bidesk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

