BidaskClub Upgrades Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho cut Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.29.

SELB stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $317.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.57). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 3,185,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,447,023.74. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,472,098.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,061,490 shares of company stock worth $18,332,395 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 307,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 200,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 143,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 104,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

