BidaskClub Upgrades Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GO stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

