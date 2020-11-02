BidaskClub Downgrades Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HMTV stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $312.50 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $49,597.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,700.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

