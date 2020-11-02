BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives $31.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBL shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1,359.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

