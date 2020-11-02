Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

