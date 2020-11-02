Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,142 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $42,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $231.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.84. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.