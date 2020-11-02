Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €72.75 ($85.59).

Bayer stock opened at €40.36 ($47.48) on Friday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($145.67). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.74.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

